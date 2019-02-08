Police identify woman fatally struck on Richmond Highway

A woman died after she was struck by a car on Richmond Highway in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Thursday night.

Fairfax County police identified the woman as Nelissa Alston, 51, of Alexandria. Alston was trying to cross Richmond Highway, near Fort Hunt Road, when she was struck by a 2015 Lexus RC 350 that was traveling south, police said.

She was not in a crosswalk and was pronounced dead at the scene, Fairfax County police said. Alcohol and speed were not factors, according to police.

The crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

