2 killed in Fairfax County single-car crash identified

WASHINGTON — The men killed last weekend in a single-vehicle crash on Route 28 in Fairfax County, Virginia, near Dulles International Airport have been identified.

Fairfax County police identified the men on Friday as 28-year-old Subid Singh of Annandale and 29-year-old Anjil Thapa of Vienna.

The men, according to police, were traveling fast on Route 28 near McLearen Road around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 16. They drove off the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Due to extensive fire damage, the men were not able to be identified until now.

In the initial report of the crash, detectives asked for the public’s help, noting the driver’s unique eagle tattoo, which spanned the width of his chest. The driver was also wearing a gold chain with an unusual clasp.

