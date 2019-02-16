Fairfax Co. police need help to ID 2 killed in crash near Dulles

Fairfax County police said a single vehicle crash early Saturday morning near Dulles International Airport killed two men, and they need help to identify them.

WASHINGTON — Fairfax County police said a single vehicle crash early Saturday morning near Dulles International Airport killed two men, and they need help to identify them.

Due to extensive fire damage, the victims have not yet been identified. Both men appear to be light-skinned and under the age of 25, a news release said.

The driver has a tattoo spread across his chest of a large eagle with its wings spread out and holding a trophy in its talons. He was also wearing a gold chain with a notable clasp design.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on southbound Route 28 near the McLearen Road exit.

Police say the men were in a Honda CRV that was traveling at excessive speed and drove off the roadway, striking a utility pole. Both died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash should call 703-280-0564.

The map below shows the location of the crash.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

