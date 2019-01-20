202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Furloughed workers could get…

Furloughed workers could get help with Fairfax County property tax bills

By Dick Uliano January 20, 2019 6:20 am 01/20/2019 06:20am
6 Shares
Union members and other federal employees rally to call for an end to the partial government shutdown, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 at AFL-CIO Headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

HERNDON, Va. — Communities across the region are providing resources to federal workers embroiled in the government shutdown, and Fairfax County is considering a way to alleviate some of their financial burden.

Fairfax County leaders will discuss at Tuesday’s board meeting some possible help for homeowners who are hurting in the pocketbook because of the shutdown and facing property tax bills on Feb. 15.

“We’ve been seeing an uptick in people coming to the county asking for assistance … the question is ‘Can we get an extension? What can we do,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Sharon Bulova. “So we’re going to talk, at our board meeting, about how we can assist. Can we extend the deadline?”

D.C. area jurisdictions have rallied to the side of unpaid federal workers. Montgomery County, for one, offers temporary cash assistance to needy families with children. Loudoun County is offering food relief and also waiving fees for federal employees on transit and commuter bus routes.

Related Stories

Furloughed federal workers are also riding free on Fairfax Connector buses.

“They may be having to go to work, and they’re not earning a paycheck. We think we can do our part by letting people ride on our Connector for free,” Bulova said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Gallery

PHOTOS: Longest government shutdown in US history

The U.S. is in the midst of the longest government shutdown in history. Congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump remain in a standoff over funding for Trump’s border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. See photos.
Topics:
Fairfax County, VA News furlough Government News Latest News Local News Local Politics and Elections News property tax sharon bulova shutdown US Politics News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

‘Black Panther’ wins top prize at SAG Awards

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards declared "Wakanda forever." See photos from the night.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500