Airports authority police officer charged with soliciting sex from minor online

WASHINGTON — A Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police officer has been accused of going online to solicit sex from a minor.

Fairfax County police said in a statement that Justin Moore, 28, of Fredericksburg, Virginia was arrested Wednesday. The police said he first made contact early last December with a Fairfax County detective posing as a minor.

He was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of using a communication system to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

The airports authority said in a statement that Moore has been suspended, that the authority is cooperating with the Fairfax County police, and the MWAA police are making their own investigation.

The Fairfax County police are asking anyone who knows anything more about the case, or who knows about any other inappropriate communications with Moore, to call them at 703-246-7800.

