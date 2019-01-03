202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » 3 weather-related deaths under…

3 weather-related deaths under investigation in Fairfax County

By Rob Woodfork January 24, 2019 8:59 am 01/24/2019 08:59am
2 Shares

WASHINGTON — Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they’re investigating three deaths in Fairfax and Reston stemming from the recent stretch of cold temperatures.

On Monday morning, a resident of an apartment complex on the 9800 block of Clifford Drive in Fairfax found a homeless man sleeping on top of the washing machines in the laundry room. Kenneth Perez, 47, was pronounced dead on the scene.

That same afternoon, 86-year-old Ida Wilks was found outside in the snow at around 3:30 p.m. after an extensive search at the Sunrise at Reston Town Center assisted living facility. Wilks was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

On the evening of Jan. 14, 88-year-old Joan Ackley was found dead outside of the Brightview Nursing Home in Reston after a nearly two-and-a-half hour long search.

All three cases are pending results from the medical examiner.

Police are reminding the public to check on vulnerable family, friends and neighbors during the cold weather and to call the police nonemergency number 703-691-2131 if someone appears to be at risk of hypothermia.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
cold-weather deaths fairfax fairfax county police Fairfax County, VA News Local News reston Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

‘Black Panther’ wins top prize at SAG Awards

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards declared "Wakanda forever." See photos from the night.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500