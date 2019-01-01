1 dead, 3 hurt in Fairfax Co. crash

A Centreville woman is dead and three others were hurt after a crash Monday night on Fairfax County Parkway.

WASHINGTON — A Centreville woman is dead and three others were hurt after a crash Monday night on Fairfax County Parkway.

Officers responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash around 8:45 p.m. between Ox and Roberts roads in Fairfax Station, Virginia, 2nd Lt. Christopher Sharp told WTOP.

Melanie McKenna, 20, of Centreville, was driving southbound on the parkway and went off the road after failing to navigate a bend.

“She then overcorrected and lost control, sliding across the roadway and driving into oncoming, northbound traffic lanes,” Sharp said.

McKenna then collided with a 2015 Acura.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Acura and two of McKenna’s passengers were taken to a local hospital. They’re expected to fully recover.

Sharp told WTOP that speed, alcohol and drugs were not factors for the Acura driver, but detectives are still working to determine if McKenna was driving under the influence.

Police closed both directions of the parkway for several hours in the area of the crash, as they investigated.

Below is the area where the crash happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.