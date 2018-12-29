Teenager killed in Fairfax Co. hit-and-run

A teen was killed on the scene after a pedestrian hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon in Reston.

It happened in the area of eastbound South Lakes Drive at Castle Rock Square on Saturday.

The 16-year-old involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fairfax County police said in a media briefing that they don’t know the color of the sedan involved. Police initially believed the sedan is gray or silver with likely significant damage on the front end.

Anyone with information on the crash can call detectives at 703-691-2131.

Below is a map of the area:

