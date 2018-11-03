Apartment fire in Fairfax County sends four to hospital

Smoke and flames greeted rescue units as the responded to an apartment building fire in Reston early on Saturday evening. Thirty residents were displaced by the blaze.

WASHINGTON — An apartment fire on the 1600 block of Becontree Lane in Reston, Virginia, sent four people to the hospital on Saturday night.

At about 6 p.m., Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department responded to the fire that began in the kitchen of one of the units of a complex near the Cedar Ridge Community Center.

The fire resulted in heavy smoke, but it was contained to only one unit.

In a tweet sent out by the department, Battalion Chief Bill Betz said two residents were rescued by the first fire engine to respond to the fire.

“Thirty occupants have been displaced and we’re working to relocate them now with the assistance of Red Cross,” he said. Seven people suffered fire-related injuries but only four were taken to the hospital, Betz said.

UPDATE 1600 blk Becontree Lane: Battalion Chief Bill Betz provides an update from the scene. #fcfrd #news pic.twitter.com/UCaLGwRKda — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) November 3, 2018

Below is a map of where the fire happened.

