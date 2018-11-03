202
Apartment fire in Fairfax County sends four to hospital

By Dan Friedell November 3, 2018 10:22 pm 11/03/2018 10:22pm
An apartment fire at a complex in Reston displaced 30 residents and sent four people to the hospital. (Courtesy Fairfax County Fire and Rescue)

WASHINGTON — An apartment fire on the 1600 block of Becontree Lane in Reston, Virginia, sent four people to the hospital on Saturday night.

At about 6 p.m., Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department responded to the fire that began in the kitchen of one of the units of a complex near the Cedar Ridge Community Center.

The fire resulted in heavy smoke, but it was contained to only one unit.

In a tweet sent out by the department, Battalion Chief Bill Betz said two residents were rescued by the first fire engine to respond to the fire.

“Thirty occupants have been displaced and we’re working to relocate them now with the assistance of Red Cross,” he said. Seven people suffered fire-related injuries but only four were taken to the hospital, Betz said.

 

Below is a map of where the fire happened.

Topics:
Dan Friedell Fairfax County, VA News fire Latest News Local News reston
500