Fairfax County police fire officer charged in infant daughter’s death

WASHINGTON — Fairfax County police have officially fired an officer charged in August with the child-abuse death of his 6-month-old daughter.

Jason Colley, 38, of Monrovia, Maryland, was indicted on Aug. 24 by the Frederick County, Maryland, state’s attorney and charged with an assault on his infant daughter, Harper, that resulted in her death.

The employment termination was effective Sept. 28, according to a news release from Fairfax County police.

The assault happened on Sept. 19, 2017; the baby died Oct. 31, 2017.

Colley turned himself in to police in Frederick County on Aug. 28 and is being held on $100,000 bond. The charges include first-degree child abuse resulting in death, first-degree child abuse resulting in severe physical injury and first-degree felony assault.

Trial dates have yet to be set.

