Man wounded after attempted burglary in Centreville

According to Fairfax County police, a homeowner apparently confronted a man on his property near Centreville. The homeowner then shot and wounded the man.
WASHINGTON — Fairfax County police are investigating a shooting after a reported burglary attempt Monday morning near Centreville, Virginia.
According to Fairfax County police, officers were called at 5 a.m. to the 6300 block of Fairfax National Way.
A homeowner, they said, apparently confronted a man on his property near the front porch. The homeowner then fired a gun several times, wounding the man.
It appears the two did not know each other, police said.
The wounded man ran from the scene and was found at a Loudoun County hospital, a Fairfax County police spokesman said. He was later airlifted to Reston Hospital Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities, who are still piecing together details, did not say if the wounded man was armed.
The scene of the incident is in a neighborhood of larger homes. The scene is contained, police said, and there is no danger to the public.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
