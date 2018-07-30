202
Man wounded after attempted burglary in Centreville

By Jack Pointer July 30, 2018 3:58 pm 07/30/2018 03:58pm
Detectives responded to a home in 6300 block of Fairfax National Way Monday morning. (Courtesy Fairfax County police via Twitter)

WASHINGTON — Fairfax County police are investigating a shooting after a reported burglary attempt Monday morning near Centreville, Virginia.

According to Fairfax County police, officers were called at 5 a.m. to the 6300 block of Fairfax National Way.

A homeowner, they said, apparently confronted a man on his property near the front porch. The homeowner then fired a gun several times, wounding the man.

It appears the two did not know each other, police said.

The wounded man ran from the scene and was found at a Loudoun County hospital, a Fairfax County police spokesman said. He was later airlifted to Reston Hospital Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities, who are still piecing together details, did not say if the wounded man was armed.

The scene of the incident is in a neighborhood of larger homes. The scene is contained, police said, and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Topics:
burglary centreville crime Fairfax County, VA News jack pointer Local News Virginia
