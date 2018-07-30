Man wounded after attempted burglary in Centreville

According to Fairfax County police, a homeowner apparently confronted a man on his property near Centreville. The homeowner then shot and wounded the man.

WASHINGTON — Fairfax County police are investigating a shooting after a reported burglary attempt Monday morning near Centreville, Virginia.

According to Fairfax County police, officers were called at 5 a.m. to the 6300 block of Fairfax National Way.

A homeowner, they said, apparently confronted a man on his property near the front porch. The homeowner then fired a gun several times, wounding the man.

It appears the two did not know each other, police said.

The wounded man ran from the scene and was found at a Loudoun County hospital, a Fairfax County police spokesman said. He was later airlifted to Reston Hospital Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities, who are still piecing together details, did not say if the wounded man was armed.

The scene of the incident is in a neighborhood of larger homes. The scene is contained, police said, and there is no danger to the public.

UPDATE: Officers were initially called to the 6300 blk of Fairfax National Way for a burglary. Preliminarily, it appears the homeowner confronted a man on his property. Gunshots were fired by the homeowner & the man was struck. He is in non-life threatening condition. pic.twitter.com/wVpL40QS3f — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 30, 2018

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.