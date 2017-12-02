201.5
Police charge teen in fatal husband, wife shooting in Fairfax County

By Rick Massimo
and Reem Nadeem December 23, 2017 2:34 pm 12/23/2017 02:34pm
Police will charge a 17-year-old boy from Lorton with murder, after they say he fatally shot a husband and wife in Reston, Virginia. Multiple media outlets report that the suspect espoused neo-Nazi philosophies.

The boy is still in life-threatening condition and is being guarded by police at the hospital.

On Friday afternoon, police identified the two people who were killed as Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, 43, and her husband, Scott Fricker, 48.

The suspect knew the residents of the home, Fairfax County police say. He got into the home and was confronted by the couple. He shot them both and then himself, according to a news release from police.

The shooter’s identity has not be released due to his age.

The shooting happened in a house in the 2600 block of Black Fir Court at about 5 a.m. Friday.

Four others were inside at the time of the shooting but weren’t hurt. Police added that there was no threat to the public.

The Washington Post reported Saturday the suspect had been dating the couple’s daughter, but that the family had recently persuaded her to break up with him because he espoused neo-Nazi philosophies.

The family living in the house is new to the neighborhood, said neighbor Bill Aylward. “They had an open house here months or so ago, and invited everybody in to meet them,” he said. “Perfectly normal, all-American family.”

Wynfred Lyddane, who lives next door, said, “My mother apparently heard a lot of the screaming,” he said. He added that the family includes children.

Fairfax County property tax records show Scott Fricker is the owner of the house. He bought it in August.

Below is a map of the shooting’s location.

The Associated Press and WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

