Police rescue 3, halt human trafficking at Springfield hotel

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP November 2, 2017 12:13 pm 11/02/2017 12:13pm
WASHINGTON — Three human trafficking victims were rescued from a hotel in Springfield, Virginia, over the weekend, Fairfax County police said.

Detectives received a tip from the National Human Trafficking Hotline that there were victims being held against their will at the local hotel.

Investigators traced the victims’ location to TownePlace Suites in the 6200 block of Brandon Avenue, where they were being held against their will, according to police.

They found one victim in the lobby and two more elsewhere at the hotel.

They also found their alleged trafficker, Jamon Kanee Murphy, 22, of Fredericksburg, at the hotel and arrested him. He faces charges of two counts of commercial sex trafficking, two counts of abduction with a firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon.

Murphy was being held without bond, and police said more charges are possible.

Fairfax County police urged anyone who may be a victim or have information this case or any others to contact them at 703-691-2131.

Residents can call police directly, or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1000 if their information leads to an arrest.

