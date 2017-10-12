Police: Teen Fairfax Co. student charged with assault at school

WASHINGTON — A 16-year-old West Potomac High School student is facing several charges after police say he attacked a school official and a school resource officer.

The alleged incident happened in a school hallway around 2:50 p.m. Thursday after a pep rally, Fairfax County police said. It heightened after an assistant principal and school resource officer confronted the student about “possible involvement in illegal activity,” the police said.

The student then allegedly assaulted the school official, which prompted the officer to try to take the student into custody. However, the student fought the officer and the two fell to the ground, the police said. As the officer attempted to take control, a large group of students started surrounding them.

The officer, feeling threatened, called for backup, police said. At one point, he took out his stun gun, but did not use it.

The student is facing charges including assault on a law enforcement officer, assault on a school official and disorderly conduct. He suffered a small cut, the police said; the officer was uninjured.

Police continue to investigate.

