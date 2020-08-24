Social distance and see a whole new world by overlanding in your SUV

Seeing what this vast country has is to offer is more interesting when you take the path less traveled.

This content is sponsored by Fair Oaks Motors.

Do you have an SUV or truck and want to use some of its off-road capabilities? Hit some nearby trails, spend a few hours and have a good time. You could also put that sophisticated 4WD system to the test and spend some of your vacation time seeing parts of our country that are rarely seen. Consider joining the overlanding world and practice social distancing at its finest. See places that might have been used to film that commercial for Jeep – maybe the kind you drive.

Before you throw camping gear in the back and head out west looking for adventure, do your research first. This will help ensure you have a safe and enjoyable time. The first place to get started is the Overland Expo which has moved into the virtual world at Overlandexpo.com during the global pandemic. No hands on this year but the Overland Expo organizers have done a great job of moving their content to the website that features plenty of resources, photos and videos to wet your appetite. While you surf the site, look for an informative video on the 10 essentials for the novice overlander. I picked up tips including what items to pack before I head out and see what I’ve been missing all these years. The presenters have passion and make learning about overlanding interesting.

I attended the Overland Expo East last fall and was quickly bitten by the overlanding bug. Not only is it a great place to learn and ask questions it’s great place to make that ride even more capable and more friendly way off the beaten path. These expos introduce simple products like tents that you store on the vehicle roof that pop up in a matter of seconds making instant sleeping accommodations to rough-and-tough campers that can be towed. What’s cool is that these aren’t your typical campers. The heavy duty suspension can take the trail and then provide luxurious living at the end of the day. You can get advice on how to simply outfit that truck or SUV to be comfortable and travel lighter and easier. Find some cool items like portable grills, a nifty propane generator, a rugged cooler and lightweight solar panels that allow you to be more self-sufficient. There aren’t restaurants or hotels where you’re headed on your overland adventure.

You can sit around and wish for something to do or start using your truck or SUV for what it is built to do. Seeing what this vast country has is to offer is more interesting when you take the path less traveled. With OverlandExpo.com you can roam with the right tools to safely venture and make new memories.