Plug-In hybrids offer an easier way to switch to electric driving and year-end tax credits

This content is sponsored by Fair Oaks.

Electric vehicles are the future but if you want to take a smaller step, the plug-in hybrid is your ticket. While you might think of a plug-in hybrid as a small odd-looking car built for efficiency, times have changed. The plug-in hybrid has gone more mainstream and buying before the end of the year can be helpful at tax time.

Plug-in hybrids range from minivans ready to carry the whole family in supreme comfort to trail-rated SUVs equipped to tackle what you throw at it. They are styled like the vehicles they are based off and so there are no odd looks or big compromises in performance. The Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee 4xe have some blue badging and an extra door for the charging port and that’s about the only difference.

A turbo engine and hybrid system will give a V8 a run for its money in performance. The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid can go up to 520 miles on a charge and a full tank of gas, making the family get-away quicker by spending less time at the gas station. While you cannot drive hundreds of miles on electric power, you can run for shorter distances usually 20-30 miles on electric-only power. You can commute without using gas and charge with a normal power outlet or plug in to a growing number of charging stations in the area.

Fuel economy really depends on how you use the vehicle. Shorter trips with the ability to charge will mean using little to no gas and impressive MPG numbers. Use the gas engine and achieve a moderate boost over the all-gas versions.

A few other benefits may make the move to a plug-in hybrid an easy decision. Consider the federal and even some state tax credits for plug-ins that will help at tax time. The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe may qualify for up to a $7,500 credit on your federal tax bill. However, don’t delay you have until the end of December to save while you can. This could help reduce your federal tax liability, and even result in a higher tax refund in some cases. Be sure to consult a tax professional to make sure you get all the details and any eligibility requirements.

The plug-in hybrid is ready to serve those ready to take steps toward the future without taking a leap to an all-electric world just yet.