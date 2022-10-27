Jeep is ready for the future with electrification

The popular Wrangler and Grand Cherokee have the reputation of rugged off-road capable SUVs that are as happy off the beaten path as they are on the road most traveled.

This content is sponsored by Fair Oaks.

The popular Wrangler and Grand Cherokee have the reputation of rugged off-road capable SUVs that are as happy off the beaten path as they are on the road most traveled. Jeep has equipped the Wrangler and now the Grand Cherokee 4xe with plug-in hybrid capabilities. You can enjoy 25 miles of electric-only driving with the Grand Cherokee and 21 miles for the Wrangler before the gas engine kicks in. Choose hybrid mode where the gas engine and electric motor work together providing a powerful combo. Both the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee 4xe keep up with traffic. A turbocharged four-cylinder engine and electric motor combine to make 375hp and 470lb-ft. of torque. This is V8 power level but with 56 mpge, the fuel economy will surprise you. The Grand Cherokee 4xe model can even tow 6,000lbs when properly equipped.

Choosing the PHEV version does not mean you can’t hit the trail anymore. Both Jeep models are more than happy to explore like any other trail-rated Jeep. The Wrangler 4xe comes in four trim levels for 2023 including the very capable Willys 4xe with 32-inch mud-terrain tires and Rubicon shocks and rock rails. The Grand Cherokee 4xe comes in six trim levels for 2023 including the Trailhawk off-road focused version and even ultra-luxurious Summit Reserve trim. There is a version of both Jeep models to satisfy just about any buyer looking for a SUV that wants to go most anywhere but in an eco-friendly PHEV.

When size matters, there is the Wagoneer L

If you need a large SUV with the capability to carry the family and still venture off road, there is something special for you with the return of the premium Wagoneer and luxury-minded Grand Wagoneer. Now there is a longer L version that allows you to stretch out even more and has more cargo space thanks to a 12-inch stretch. A new engine joins the lineup for 2023 that really moves this large SUV. The 510hp Hurricane twin-turbo six-cylinder engine has more than V8 and delivers MPGs while towing up to 9,750lbs.

The interior is impressive with space for all three rows. Even adults will find the third row of seats agreeable. The Grand Wagoneer models will give other large luxury SUVs a run for their money with its high-quality interior. Premium materials and soft leather abound, and the seats are good for all-day driving with plush comfort. The L Grand Wagoneer I drove has a decent amount of room for cargo when all the seats are in use, something that not all large SUVs can boast. The Grand Wagoneer also has the latest safety features and easy-to-use technology with simple to navigate radio and NAV features thanks to a large screen and voice commands that help keep eyes on the road.