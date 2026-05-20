Jim Furyk and Keegan Bradley added as assistant captains for Presidents Cup

MEDINAH, Ill. (AP) — Jim Furyk and Keegan Bradley were appointed assistant captains for the Presidents Cup on Wednesday, giving…

MEDINAH, Ill. (AP) — Jim Furyk and Keegan Bradley were appointed assistant captains for the Presidents Cup on Wednesday, giving skipper Brandt Snedeker the current and most recent U.S. Ryder Cup captains help at Medinah this September.

Furyk was the last Presidents Cup team captain that won, which came in 2024 at Royal Montreal, and he was appointed Ryder Cup captain last month. Bradley, who played in the last Presidents Cup, was the losing Ryder Cup captain at Bethpage Black in 2025.

“Both guys have incredible experience as leaders representing the United States and they’ve each earned the respect of players across generations,” Snedeker said.

Snedeker, who won the Myrtle Beach Classic two weeks ago at age 45, still has two more assistants to appoint ahead of the Sept. 24-27 matches at Medinah Country Club. The Americans have lost the Presidents Cup only once, in 1998, since it began in 1994 against an International team of players from everywhere but Europe.

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