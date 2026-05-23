Intrigue over Barcelona great Putellas’ next move amid interest from Kang’s club in London

OSLO, Norway (AP) — As speculation swirls around the next move of Alexia Putellas, an intriguing scene played out as…

OSLO, Norway (AP) — As speculation swirls around the next move of Alexia Putellas, an intriguing scene played out as the great Barcelona captain went to collect the Women’s Champions League trophy on Saturday.

Putellas’ walk along the receiving line toward the trophy passed by OL Lyonnes owner Michele Kang. Reports in England and Spain suggest Kang could soon be the Spain star’s next employer.

Kang’s other club in Europe, the fast-emerging London City Lionesses, is widely expected to be in the market to make a statement signing.

A major personal investor in women’s soccer globally, Kang seemed to take a step back as Putellas moved along into a hug with Barcelona official Rafa Yuste.

Putellas is out of contract next month at the club where she has spent 14 years, won four Champions Leagues and two Ballons d’Or as the world’s best player.

The 32-year-old’s emotional departure from the field did little to dispel the idea her time at Barcelona is nearly over. The idea also was fueled by her attending a Lionesses game in London in January.

“You will all see,” Putellas told a reporter from Catalunya Radio when asked, “When will we know what you will do next season?”

Club official Yuste also refused to comment on her future when asked by reporters immediately after the final.

Putellas seemed teary eyed when also speaking to broadcaster Disney+ on the field, acknowledging: “I don’t look it, or people don’t believe it, but I am a sensitive person.”

Again, she declined to address her plans for next season, with Barcelona still having two Spanish league games to play over the next week though the title is secured, her 10th with the club.

“Today we have to be present, to savor this moment, because it is so difficult to get here,” she said. “It is a day to be proud of this team and all we have done over the years.”

Together with those teammates, the trophy at their feet and the turf strewn with sparkly confetti, Putellas joined in a rousing version of the Barcelona club anthem with the emphatic “Barca! Barca! Barca!” crescendo.

Before Barcelona collected the trophy and medals, applauded graciously by Kang, Kang had warmly consoled Lyon midfielder Lindsey Heaps. The United States captain is definitely on the move, returning home to join NWSL expansion team Denver Summit.

Minutes later, Kang walked from the field and was handed her dark sunglasses by an aide. The American businesswoman then left the celebratory scene to the star-studded new champions.

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AP writer Joseph Wilson in Barcelona contributed.

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