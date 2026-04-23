Inter Milan has been routed and defeated in Europe yet remains a force at home in Italy

ROME (AP) — Best known in Europe for memorable defeats in recent seasons, Inter Milan remains a force at home…

ROME (AP) — Best known in Europe for memorable defeats in recent seasons, Inter Milan remains a force at home in Italy.

In Cristian Chivu’s first season coaching the club, Inter is closing in on the Serie A title and could still raise two trophies after also reaching the Italian Cup final.

If Inter wins at Torino and Napoli and AC Milan don’t win this weekend, Inter can clinch the Italian league title with four rounds remaining.

The domestic success has come in sharp contrast to Inter’s ouster from this season’s Champions League by tiny Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt; and a 5-0 rout by Paris Saint-Germain in last season’s final.

Not since José Mourinho led Inter to a treble in 2010 has Inter won the league and Cup in the same season.

Chivu played on the 2010 team and is quickly making a name for himself in the coaching ranks after helping Parma avoid relegation last season.

“I’m just Cristian. My only responsibility is to these players,” Chivu said when asked about being compared to Mourinho. “I’m just trying to do my job in the best manner possible for those who believed in me, for these wonderful players, and I hope to achieve some of our objectives.”

Chivu was asked about the possibility of winning both trophies after Inter came back from two goals down to beat Como 3-2 in the Italian Cup semifinals on Tuesday. Inter will face Lazio in the May 13 final.

Key matchups

A matchup between second-place Milan and fourth-place Juventus on Sunday isn’t just about securing Champions League places.

It’s also a meeting between the two top United States internationals in Italy.

Milan forward Christian Pulisic has not scored since December for club or country, while McKennie has become an indispensable player for Juventus since Luciano Spalletti was named coach in October.

After this meeting, Pulisic and McKennie won’t see each other again until they unite for national team training camp at a home World Cup.

Players to watch

Inter goalkeeper Josep Martínez made several spectacular saves against Como in the Italian Cup using a butterfly position borrowed from hockey goaltenders.

By dropping to his knees and raising his arms to cover more space, Martínez was able to make reflex saves seem easy.

Still, Martínez remains Inter’s second choice ’keeper after Yann Sommer, who is expected to start at Torino on Sunday.

Out of action

Inter captain and Serie A scoring leader Lautaro Martinez remains out with a muscle issue.

Off the field

Authorities in Milan are investigating an alleged prostitution ring that reportedly has involved more than 70 soccer players. Four people have been arrested for allegedly arranging the escort service, although no players have been placed under formal investigation.

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