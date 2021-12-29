CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » Europe News » North Macedonia: New Social…

North Macedonia: New Social Democrat leader tapped for PM

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 12:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s president Wednesday nominated Social Democrat party leader Dimitar Kovachevski to become the next prime minister.

The move follows the formal resignation last week of the country’s center-left government to pave the way for new coalition talks. Kovachevski is set to replace Zoran Zaev, who stepped down as prime minister and party leader in the wake of multiple defeats in October in mayoral and local government elections.

A former deputy finance minister, the 47-year-old Kovachevski has allied with the small ethnic Albanian party, Alternative, to create a new coalition which would have 64 seats in the 120-member parliament.

He now has 20 days to formally propose a new government to parliament for ratification. The country’s conservative opposition renewed calls Wednesday for an early general election.

Kovachevski vowed to make efforts to deal with economic insecurity exacerbated by the pandemic the priority of his new government.

He has also promised to invite Bulgarian Prime minister Kiril Petkov in a bid to ease tensions in bilateral relations that have held up North Macedonia’s bid to join the European Union.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

DoD is likely missing tens of thousands of hazing incidents, watchdog says

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up