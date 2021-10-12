Coronavirus News: Manassas school returns to virtual learning | Howard University's homecoming plans | Anne Arundel schools update quarantine policy | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Europe News » Fire erupts on 20th…

Fire erupts on 20th floor of London high-rise, injuring 1

The Associated Press

October 12, 2021, 5:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — A fire erupted on the 20th floor of an apartment building in southwest London on Tuesday evening, causing dozens of residents, including children in pyjamas, to flee the tower and injuring one woman, authorities said.

The London Fire Brigade said 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines rushed to the high-rise building in the Battersea area and had brought the blaze under control.

“Crews were faced with a lot of smoke issuing from the top of a block of flats on arrival,” station commander Pete Johnson said. “There was also lots of visible flame, which has prompted a high number of calls to our control officers.”

Photos from the scene showed flames from the top of the building and a dark plume of smoke drifting into the sky.

A woman suffered from smoke inhalation but left before crews arrived, the fire brigade said. Dozens of people evacuated the building.

The fire brigade said the cause of the blaze was not yet known.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

IPPS-A-connected talent management initiatives still on track despite delay

USPS employee satisfaction falls behind competitors, IG analysis finds

Fast & Furious:The Biden administration’s cybersecurity series

JAIC thinks AI might solve DoD's struggles with contract writing systems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up