Fire erupts on 20th floor of London high-rise, injuring 1

LONDON (AP) — A fire erupted on the 20th floor of an apartment building in southwest London on Tuesday evening, causing dozens of residents, including children in pyjamas, to flee the tower and injuring one woman, authorities said.

The London Fire Brigade said 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines rushed to the high-rise building in the Battersea area and had brought the blaze under control.

“Crews were faced with a lot of smoke issuing from the top of a block of flats on arrival,” station commander Pete Johnson said. “There was also lots of visible flame, which has prompted a high number of calls to our control officers.”

Photos from the scene showed flames from the top of the building and a dark plume of smoke drifting into the sky.

A woman suffered from smoke inhalation but left before crews arrived, the fire brigade said. Dozens of people evacuated the building.

The fire brigade said the cause of the blaze was not yet known.

