2 passenger trains collide in Czech Republic, dozens injured

PRAGUE (AP) — Two passenger trains collided in the southwest of the Czech Republic on Wednesday, injuring dozens of passengers.

Police said the crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) in the town of Milavce.

Czech Railways said an international high-speed train that connects the western Czech city of Plzen with Munich in Germany and a local passenger train were involved in the collision.

The local CTK news agency said up to 50 passengers could have been injured, citing firefighters.

