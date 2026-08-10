Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 16-22 includes Madonna and Andrew Garfield

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 16-22: Aug. 16: Actor Gary Clarke (“Hondo,” ″The Virginian”) is 93. Actor Julie…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 16-22:

Aug. 16: Actor Gary Clarke (“Hondo,” ″The Virginian”) is 93. Actor Julie Newmar (TV’s “Batman”) is 93. Actor-singer Ketty Lester (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 92. Actor Anita Gillette is 90. Actor Bob Balaban (“A Mighty Wind,” ″Best In Show”) is 81. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 81. Actor Lesley Ann Warren is 80. Bassist Joey Spampinato (NRBQ) is 78. Actor Marshall Manesh (“How I Met Your Mother,” ″Will and Grace”) is 76. Actor Reginald VelJohnson (“Family Matters”) is 75. TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford is 73. Singer J.T. Taylor (Kool and the Gang) is 73. Director James Cameron (“Titanic,” ″The Terminator”) is 72. Actor Jeff Perry (“Scandal,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 71. Guitarist Tim Farriss of INXS is 69. Actor Laura Innes (“ER”) is 69. Actor Angela Bassett is 68. Singer Madonna is 68. Actor Timothy Hutton is 66. Actor Steve Carell is 64. Actor Andy Milder (“Weeds”) is 58. Actor Seth Peterson (“Burn Notice,” “Providence”) is 56. Country singer Emily Robison of The Dixie Chicks is 54. Actor George Stults (“Seventh Heaven”) is 51. Singer Vanessa Carlton is 46. Actor Cam Gigandet (“Twilight”) is 44. Singer-guitarist Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes is 41. Actor Cristin Milioti (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 41. Actor Shawn Pyfrom (“Desperate Housewives”) is 40. Country singer Ashton Shepherd is 40. Singer Dan Smyers of Dan and Shay is 39. Rapper Young Thug is 35. Actor Cameron Monaghan (“Gotham”) is 33. Singer Greyson Chance is 29.

Aug. 17: Actor Robert De Niro is 83. Guitarist Gary Talley of The Box Tops is 79. “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes is 77. Actor Robert Joy (“CSI: NY”) is 75. Singer Kevin Rowland of Dexy’s Midnight Runners is 73. Bassist Colin Moulding of XTC is 71. Country singer-songwriter Kevin Welch is 71. Singer Belinda Carlisle of The Go-Go’s is 68. Actor Sean Penn is 66. Jazz saxophonist Everette Harp is 65. Guitarist Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses) is 64. Singer Maria McKee (Lone Justice) is 62. Drummer Steve Gorman (The Black Crowes) is 61. Singer-bassist Jill Cunniff (Luscious Jackson) is 60. Actor David Conrad (“Ghost Whisperer,” “Relativity”) is 59. Rapper Posdnuos of De La Soul is 57. Actor-singer Donnie Wahlberg (New Kids on the Block) is 57. TV personality Giuliana Rancic (“Fashion Police,” ″E! News”) is 52. Actor Bryton James (“Family Matters”) is 40. Actor Brady Corbet (“24,” “Thirteen”) is 38. Actor Austin Butler (“Dune: Part Two,” “Elvis”) is 35. Actor Taissa Farmiga (“American Horror Story”) is 32.

Aug. 18: Actor Henry G. Sanders (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 84. Drummer Dennis Elliott (Foreigner) is 76. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 74. Country singer Steve Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 71. Comedian-actor Denis Leary is 69. Actor Madeleine Stowe is 68. TV news anchor Bob Woodruff is 65. Actor Adam Storke (“Mystic Pizza”) is 64. Actor Craig Bierko (“Sex and the City,” ″The Long Kiss Goodnight”) is 62. Singer Zac Maloy of The Nixons is 58. Musician Everlast (House of Pain) is 57. Rapper Masta Killa of Wu-Tang Clan is 57. Actor Edward Norton is 57. Actor Christian Slater is 57. Actor Kaitlin Olson (“The Mick,” ″It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 51. Comedian Andy Samberg (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 48. Guitarist Brad Tursi of Old Dominion is 47. Actor Maia Mitchell (“The Fosters”) is 33. Actor Madelaine Petsch (“Riverdale”) is 32. Actor Parker McKenna Posey (“My Wife and Kids”) is 31.

Aug. 19: Actor Debra Paget (“The Ten Commandments,” “Love Me Tender”) is 93. Actor Diana Muldaur (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 88. Actor Jill St. John is 86. Singer Billy J. Kramer is 83. Country singer-songwriter Eddy Raven is 82. Singer Ian Gillan of Deep Purple is 81. Actor Gerald McRaney is 79. Actor Jim Carter (“Downton Abbey”) is 78. Singer-guitarist Elliot Lurie of Looking Glass is 78. Bassist John Deacon of Queen is 75. Actor Jonathan Frakes (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 74. Actor Peter Gallagher is 71. Actor Adam Arkin is 70. Singer-songwriter Gary Chapman is 69. Actor Martin Donovan is 69. Singer Ivan Neville is 67. Actor Eric Lutes (“Caroline in the City”) is 64. Actor John Stamos is 63. Actor Kyra Sedgwick is 61. Actor Kevin Dillon (“Entourage”) is 61. Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 60. Former MTV reporter Tabitha Soren is 59. Country singer Clay Walker is 57. Rapper Fat Joe is 56. Actor Tracie Thoms (“Cold Case”) is 51. Actor Erika Christensen (“Parenthood”) is 44. Actor Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 44. Actor Tammin Sursok (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 43. Singer Karli Osborn (SHeDaisy) is 42. Rapper Romeo (formerly Lil’ Romeo) is 37. Actor Ethan Cutkosky (TV’s “Shameless”) is 27.

Aug. 20: News anchor Connie Chung is 80. Trombone player Jimmy Pankow of Chicago is 79. Actor Ray Wise (“Reaper,” ″Twin Peaks”) is 79. Actor John Noble (“Lord of the Rings” films) is 78. Singer Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) is 78. Singer Rudy Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers is 74. Singer-songwriter John Hiatt is 74. Actor-director Peter Horton (“thirtysomething”) is 73. “Today” show weatherman Al Roker is 72. Actor Jay Acovone (“Stargate SG-1”) is 71. Actor Joan Allen is 70. Director David O. Russell (“Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Hustle”) is 68. Actor James Marsters (“Angel,” ″Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 64. Rapper KRS-One is 61. Actor Colin Cunningham (“Falling Skies”) is 60. Actor Billy Gardell (“Mike and Molly”) is 57. Singer Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit is 56. Actor Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”) is 56. Guitarist Brad Avery of Third Day is 55. Actor Misha Collins (“Supernatural”) is 52. Singer Monique Powell of Save Ferris is 51. Actor Ben Barnes (“Westworld,” ″Prince Caspian”) is 45. Actor Meghan Ory (“Once Upon a Time”) is 44. Actor Andrew Garfield (“The Amazing Spider-Man”) is 43. Actor Brant Daugherty (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 41. Singer-actor Demi Lovato is 34.

Aug. 21: Guitarist James Burton (with Elvis Presley) is 87. Singer Jackie DeShannon is 85. Actor Patty McCormack (“Frost/Nixon,” “The Ropers”) is 81. Singer Carl Giammarese of The Buckinghams is 79. Actor Loretta Devine (“Boston Public”) is 77. Newsman Harry Smith is 75. Singer Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Sabbath) is 74. Guitarist Nick Kane (The Mavericks) is 72. Actor Kim Cattrall (“Sex and the City”) is 70. Actor Cleo King (“Mike and Molly”) is 64. Singer Serj Tankian of System of a Down is 59. Actor Carrie-Anne Moss (“The Matrix,” ″Chocolat”) is 56. Musician Liam Howlett of Prodigy is 55. Actor Alicia Witt (“Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” ″Cybill”) is 51. Singer-chef Kelis is 47. Actor Diego Klattenhoff (“The Blacklist”) is 47. TV personality Brody Jenner (“The Hills”) is 43. Singer Melissa Schuman of Dream is 42. Comedian Brooks Wheelan (“Saturday Night Live”) is 40. Actor Cody Kasch (“Desperate Housewives”) is 39. Musician Kacey Musgraves is 38. Actor Hayden Panettiere (“Nashville,” ″Heroes”) is 37. Actor RJ Mitte (“Breaking Bad”) is 34. Actor Maxim Knight (“Falling Skies”) is 27.

Aug. 22: Newsman Morton Dean is 91. TV writer/producer David Chase (“The Sopranos”) is 81. Correspondent Steve Kroft (“60 Minutes”) is 81. Guitarist David Marks of The Beach Boys is 78. Guitarist Vernon Reid of Living Colour is 68. Country singer Collin Raye is 66. Actor Regina Taylor (“The Unit,” ″I’ll Fly Away”) is 66. Singer Roland Orzabal of Tears for Fears is 65. Drummer Debbi Peterson of The Bangles is 65. Guitarist Gary Lee Conner of Screaming Trees is 64. Singer Tori Amos is 63. Keyboardist James DeBarge of DeBarge is 63. Country singer Mila Mason is 63. Rapper GZA (Wu-Tang Clan) is 60. Actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (“Oz,” “Lost”) is 59. Actor Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”) is 59. Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis is 56. Actor Melinda Page Hamilton (“Devious Maids,” ″Mad Men”) is 55. Actor Rick Yune (“Die Another Day,” “The Fast and the Furious”) is 55. Guitarist Paul Doucette of Matchbox Twenty is 54. Rapper Beenie Man is 53. Singer Howie Dorough of the Backstreet Boys is 53. Comedian Kristen Wiig (“Bridesmaids,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 53. Actor Jenna Leigh Green (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 52. Keyboardist Bo Koster of My Morning Jacket is 52. Bassist Dean Back of Theory of a Deadman is 51. Actor and TV host James Corden is 48. Guitarist Jeff Stinco of Simple Plan is 48. Actor Brandon Adams (“The Mighty Ducks”) is 47. Actor Aya Sumika (“Numb3rs”) is 46. Actor Ari Stidham (TV’s “Scorpion”) is 34.

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