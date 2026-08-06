US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Daggermouth” by H.M. Wolfe (Scarlett) 2. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau) 3. “Yesteryear”…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Daggermouth” by H.M. Wolfe (Scarlett)

2. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

3. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

4. “Sea of Charms” by Sarah Beth Durst (Bramble)

5. “Whistler” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

6. “Meet Me in Paris” by Kristin Harmel (Gallery)

7. “Getting Away with Murder” by Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)

8. “The Country Road Murders” by James Patterson & Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)

9. “Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, Vol. 8” by Hirohiko Araki (Viz)

10. “Cool Machine” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

11. “The Shampoo Effect” by Jenny Jackson (Viking/Dorman)

12. “A Parade of Horribles” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

13. “Ransom” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

14. “This Inevitable Ruin” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

15. “Starside (deluxe ed.)” by Alex Aster (Avon)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “How Lucky Am I” by Christian Watson (Clarkson Potter)

2. “Regime Change” by Haberman & Swan (Simon & Schuster)

3. “Biological War” by Annie Jacobsen (Dutton)

4. “Dogs, Boys, and Other Things I’ve Cried About” by Isabel Klee (Morrow)

5. “Strangers” by Belle Burden (Dial Press)

6. “This Is the Plan” by Ben Wikler (Norton)

7. “Communion” by JD Vance (Harper)

8. “The Land and Its People” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

9. “London Falling” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)

10. “Birth Vibes” by Jen Hamilton (Grand Central)

11. “Cancel Me If You Can” by Dave Portnoy (Gallery)

12. “The King Is Coming” by John Bevere (Thomas Nelson)

13. “The Others” by D.W. Pasulka (St. Martin’s Essentials)

14. “The Risk Worth Taking” by Teri Ijeoma (Frederick Douglass)

15. “Blizzard of Lies” by Dave Wedge (BenBella)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “Just for the Plot” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

3. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

4. “The Divorce” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. “Murdoku” by Manuel Garand (Puzzlewright)

6. “The Housemaid’s Wedding” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “Daybreak” by Autumn Woods (Slowburn)

8. “Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

9. “Dolly All the Time” by Annabel Monaghan (Putnam)

10. “Game On” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

11. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

12. “Dungeon Crawler Carl, Vol. 1” by Matt Dinniman et al. (Vault)

13. “The Dare” by Harley Laroux (Kensington)

14. “Want to Know a Secret?” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

15. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

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