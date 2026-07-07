Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US) 1. The Last 12 Weeks, The New York Times 2. Money, Power, Politics with Stephanie Ruhle,…

Top New Shows (US)

1. The Last 12 Weeks, The New York Times

2. Money, Power, Politics with Stephanie Ruhle, MS NOW

3. Wired In, The Daily Wire

4. Tocqueville Road Trip from The Economist, The Economist

5. Connect with Jacob Soboroff, MS NOW

6. Executive Dysfunction, Amanda Nelson

7. Here For The History, BBC Sounds

8. The Rolling Stones Official Podcast – Speaking in Tongues, Cup & Nuzzle

9. The Mel Robbins Podcast, SiriusXM Podcasts

10. The Me That Remains Podcast – Amy Grant & Kahlil Ekulona, Amy Grant

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