Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US) 1. The First 48, Crime House 2. Sex Unlocked with Lala Kent and Salley Carson, iHeartPodcasts…

Top New Shows (US)

1. The First 48, Crime House

2. Sex Unlocked with Lala Kent and Salley Carson, iHeartPodcasts

3. John Kiriakou’s Briefing Room, John Kiriakou

4. Healthful with Norah O’Donnell, CBS News

5. Podlandia: A-O Rewatch with Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, iHeartPodcasts

6. Better in Person with Stephen Dubner, SiriusXM Podcasts

7. The Perfect Collapse: Lindsay Clancy, Change the Choice Productions

8. Stepping on Toes with Danielle Fishel and Val Chmerkovskiy, iHeartPodcasts

9. Show Me State Of Mind, Dan Friesen

10. Foundling, The Observer

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