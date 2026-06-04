US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf) 2. “Phoebe Berman’s Gonna Lose It” by Brooke Averick (Crown) 3.…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

2. “Phoebe Berman’s Gonna Lose It” by Brooke Averick (Crown)

3. “The Final Target” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

4. “The Midnight Train” by Matt Haig (Viking)

5. “The Ballad of Falling Dragons” by Sarah A. Parker (Avon)

6. “The Martian (deluxe ed.)” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

7. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

8. “Our Perfect Storm” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

9. “Twisted Love (collector’s ed.)” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

10. “Ironwood” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

11. “A Parade of Horribles” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

12. “Twisted Games (collector’s ed.)” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

13. “Twisted Lies (collector’s ed.)” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

14. “Twisted Hate (collector’s ed.)” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

15. “Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run, Vol. 7″ by Hirohiko Araki (Viz)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Land and Its People” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

2. “Strangers” by Belle Burden (Dial)

3. “If There Is No God” by Dennis Prager (Broadside)

4. “The Invisible Coup” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

5. “The Hero Next Door” by Martha Raddatz (Avid Reader)

6. “All We Say” by Ben Rhodes (Random House)

7. “Liar’s Kingdom” by Andrew Weissmann (Little, Brown)

8. “Take Me to Your Leader” by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Simon Six)

9. “Suicidal Empathy” by Gad Saad (Broadside)

10. “America, U.S.A.” by Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (Crown)

11. “Famesick” by Lena Dunham (Random House)

12. “1929″ by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking)

13. “The Case for America” by Bret Baier (Mariner)

14. “London Falling” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)

15. “The Audacity Experiment” by Chris Corsini (Hay House UK)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “The Divorce” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

3. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

4. “Birds of a Feather” by Kate Stewart (Kensington)

5. “Dolly All the Time” by Annabel Monaghan (Putnam)

6. “Fever Dream” by Elsie Silver (Atria)

7. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 30″ by Gege Akutami (Viz)

8. “Bad Boy Era” by Amy Daws (Mira)

9. “The Knight and the Moth” by Rachel Gillig (Orbit)

10. “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

11. “Game On” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

12. “Losers, Part 2 (deluxe ed.)” by Harley Laroux (Kensington)

13. “The Daisy Chain Flower Shop” by Laurie Gilmore (HarperCollins)

14. “Saltwater” by Katy Hays (Ballantine)

15. “Dungeon Crawler Carl, Vol. 1 (graphic novel)” by Matt Dinniman (Vault)

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