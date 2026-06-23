US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending June 19: Nonfiction 1. Communion by J. D. Vance, narrated by the author (Harper)…

Audible best-sellers for the week ending June 19:

Nonfiction

1. Communion by J. D. Vance, narrated by the author (Harper)

2. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios

3. Dr. Death, hosted by Laura Beil (Audible)

4. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

5. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

6. Stripped Down by Bunnie Xo, narrated by the author (Dey Street Books)

7. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

8. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

9. Reconstruction: The Unfinished Promise by Malcolm Gladwell and Barack Obama, narrated by Malcolm Gladwell, Barack Obama, Wyatt Cenac, Jelani Cobb, Kai Wright, Ashley C Ford, Manisha Sinha, Kellie Carter Jackson and Kidada E. Williams (Audible Originals)

10. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

Fiction

1. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

2. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett, narrated by Jenna Lamia and January LaVoy (Spiegel & Grau by Spotify Audiobooks)

3. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Random House Audio)

4. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

5. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

6. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

7. The Dungeon Anarchist’s Cookbook by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and The Critical Drinker (Audible Studios)

8. The Divorce by Freida McFadden, narrated by January LaVoy, Edoardo Ballerini and Marin Ireland (Dreamscape Media)

9. Whistler by Ann Patchett, narrated by the author (Harper)

10. A Parade of Horribles by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.