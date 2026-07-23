US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Ransom” by Daniel Silva (Harper) 2. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf) 3. “Whistler” by Ann Patchett…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Ransom” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

2. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

3. “Whistler” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

4. “Classic Tales of Horror” by – (Canterbury Classics)

5. “The Country Road Murders” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)

6. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

7. “The Goal (collector’s ed.)” by Elle Kennedy (Bloom)

8. “The Legacy (collector’s ed.)” by Elle Kennedy (Bloom)

9. “The Romance Revival” by Christina Lauren (Gallery)

10. “Love You More” by Emily Giffin (Ballantine)

11. “The Shampoo Effect” by Jenny Jackson (Viking/Dorman)

12. “This Changes Everything” by Lisa Scottoline (Grand Central)

13. “A Parade of Horribles” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

14. “Our Perfect Storm” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

15. “Land” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Regime Change” by Haberman/Swan (Simon & Schuster)

2. “The Day After” by Brian Tyler Cohen (Harper)

3. “The Risk Worth Taking” by Teri Ijeoma (Frederick Douglass)

4. “Strangers” by Belle Burden (Dial)

5. “Push the Wall” by Frank Miller (Saga)

6. “Revolution” by Eric Metaxas (Odysseus)

7. “Communion” by J.D. Vance (Harper)

8. “Courage Can Save Us” by Rye Barcott (Bloomsbury)

9. “Cancel Me If You Can” by Dave Portnoy (Gallery)

10. “The Land and Its People” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

11. “London Falling” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)

12. “The King Is Coming” by John Bevere (Thomas Nelson)

13. “Stop Making Stupid Investments” by David Leiter (Wiley)

14. “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Material Ultimania” by – (Square Enix)

15. “They Stole a City” by Lauren Collins (Penguin Press)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

3. “The Adventure Zone: Story and Song” by Clint McElroy et al. (23rd Street)

4. “The Divorce” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. “Forsaking Midnight” by Emily McIntire (Bloom)

6. “Murdoku” by Manuel Garand (Puzzlewright)

7. “The Housemaid’s Wedding” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

8. “Dolly All the Time” by Annabel Monaghan (Putnam)

9. “In Stormy Weather” by Chelsea Curto (Atria)

10. “Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

11. “Foxx” by Paisley Hope (Sourcebooks Casablanca)

12. “Our Last Resort” by Clémence Michallon (Vintage)

13. “The Buffalo Hunter Hunter” by Stephen Graham Jones (Saga)

14. “Want to Know a Secret?” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

15. “Dear Debbie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

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