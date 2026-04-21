US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending April 17: Nonfiction 1. Famesick by Lena Dunham, narrated by the author (Random House…

Audible best-sellers for the week ending April 17:

Nonfiction

1. Famesick by Lena Dunham, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

3. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

4. Drownproof by Andy Stumpf, narrated by the author and Jocko Willink (Macmillan Audio)

5. Start With Yourself by Emma Grede, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

7. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

8. Finding the Lost Girls by Paul Holes and Peter McDonnell, narrated by Paul Holes (Audible Originals)

9. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

10. I Choose Me by Jennie Garth, narrated by the author (Harlequin Audio)

Fiction

1. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, Ruth Wilson, Bill Nighy, Matthew Macfadyen, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Gomez, Cush Jumbo, Simon Pegg, Leo Woodall, Mark Addy, Daniel Mays, Gemma Whelan, Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, Nina Barker-Francis and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

3. Hope Rises by David Baldacci, narrated by MacLeod Andrews, Will Collyer, Shiromi Arserio, Christine Lakin, Larry Herron and Tim Lounibos (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

5. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

6. The Faith of Beasts by James S. A. Corey, narrated by Jefferson Mays (Recorded Books)

7. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans, narrated by Maggi-Meg Reed, Jane Oppenheimer, Carly Robins, Jeff Ebner, David Pittu, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Mark Bramhall, Petrea Burchard, Robert Petkoff, Kimberly Farr, Cerris Morgan-Moyer, Peter Ganim, Jade Wheeler and Various (Random House Audio)

8. The Devoted Wife by Sarah A. Denzil, performed by Sheridan Smith (Audible Originals)

9. Rites of the Starling by Devney Perry, narrated by Jason Clarke, Samantha Brentmoor and Megan Wicks (Tantor Media)

10. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Random House Audio)

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