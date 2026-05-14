US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Fury Bound” by Sable Sorensen (Requited) 2. “26 Beauties” by James Patterson (Little, Brown) 3. “Yesteryear” by…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Fury Bound” by Sable Sorensen (Requited)

2. “26 Beauties” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

3. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

4. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

5. “Platform Decay” by Martha Wells (Tor)

6. “The Things We Never Say” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

7. “Twisted (collector’s ed.)” by Emily McIntire (Bloom)

8. “Starside (deluxe ed.)” by Alex Aster (Avon)

9. “The Mother-Daughter Book Club” by Patterson/Patterson (Little, Brown)

10. “The Night We Met (deluxe ed.)” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

11. “Dire Bound” by Sable Sorensen (Requited)

12. “Hope Rises” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

13. “On the Way to the Wedding (deluxe ed.)” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

14. “Judge Stone” by Davis/Patterson (Little, Brown)

15. “Witch Hat Atelier: Grimoire Edition #1″ by Kamome Shirahama (Kodansha)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Birth Vibes” by Jen Hamilton (Grand Central)

2. “The Case for America” by Bret Baier (Mariner)

3. “Strangers” by Belle Burden (Dial)

4. “The Mission Generation” by Gupta/Fewer (Wiley)

5. “The U.S. Constitution” by Melissa Murray (37 Ink)

6. “Mom, I Want to Hear Your Story” by Jeffrey Mason (Hear Your Story)

7. “Famesick” by Lena Dunham (Random House)

8. “True Crime” by Patricia Cornwell (Grand Central)

9. “Through Mom’s Eyes” by Sheinelle Jones (Putnam)

10. “The Power of Beliefs” by Shawn Achor (Crown Currency)

11. “Inside the Box” by David Epstein (Riverhead)

12. “Dogs, Boys, and Other Things I’ve Cried About” by Isabel Klee (Morrow)

13. “Rookie” by Joshua Bassett (Authors Equity)

14. “Make Believe” by Mac Barnett (Little, Brown)

15. “The Tribe and I Have Spoken” by Rob Cesternino (Atria)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “The Daisy Chain Flower Shop” by Laurie Gilmore (HarperCollins)

3. “Rules for the Summer” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

4. “The Next War” by Tsarfati/Yohn (Ten Peaks)

5. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

6. “King of Gluttony” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

7. “Game On” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

8. “Dear Debbie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. “Want to Know a Secret?” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “The Jesus Discoveries” by Jeremiah J. Johnston (Bethany House)

11. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

12. “Saltwater” by Katy Hays (Ballantine)

13. “The Perfect Divorce” by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)

14. “Out Law” by Jim Butcher (Podium)

15. “The Rule of Three” by Sara Cate (Sourcebooks Casablanca)

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