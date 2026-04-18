Sherri Shepherd wants people to ‘Make It Make Sense’

Actress, comedian, author and daytime talk show host Sherri Shepherd stopped by WTOP studios to talk with Ralph Fox about faith, dating and her latest projects all while promoting her “Make It Make Sense” comedy tour, which arrives in the District on Saturday night.

Shepherd told WTOP that social media has become her go-to source for free advice. (WTOP/ LaDawn Black) WTOP/ LaDawn Black Shepherd also reflected on her career milestones, including receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (WTOP/ LaDawn Black) WTOP/ LaDawn Black Sherri Shepherd excited about talking dating and new projects with WTOP’s Ralph Fox. (WTOP/ LaDawn Black) WTOP/ LaDawn Black Shepherd mentioned an upcoming film she executive produced with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts. (WTOP/ LaDawn Black) WTOP/ LaDawn Black ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio April 23, 2026 | Talk Show Host and Comedian Sherri Shepherd Makes It Make Sense (Ralph Fox)

Actress, comedian, author and daytime talk show host Sherri Shepherd stopped by WTOP studios to talk with Ralph Fox about faith, dating and her latest projects all while promoting her “Make It Make Sense” comedy tour, which arrives in the District on Saturday night.

Shepherd shared her thoughts on Pope Leo, joking about his Chicago roots.

“Why is anybody messing with Pope Leo? He’s from Chicago,” Shepherd said.

“Come on. You don’t get popes from the Chi. They make them special when they come straight from the Chi. That is my heart right there, my Chicago pope. I’m not even Catholic, and I’m just in love. You make that make sense.”

The comedian also weighed in on modern dating, saying social media has become her go-to source for free advice — even if she doesn’t always follow it.

“It’s a new world with dating. I get all my therapy on TikTok, because it’s free,” Shepherd said.

“They tell me that when a man texts or calls me, I’m supposed to wait 24 to 36 hours to answer him back. Well, in the season I’m in, I won’t remember who texted me. I have to get back to you right away.”

Describing herself as “old school,” Shepherd said she’s not a fan of long phone conversations before a first date.

“You cannot take three hours of my time telling me all of your problems what your grandmother did and didn’t do and we haven’t even had a ribeye,” she said. “So, you make that make sense.”

In addition to touring, Shepherd highlighted an upcoming film she executive produced with “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts.

The movie, based on the true story of Genelle Guzman, is expected to be released around Sept. 12.

Shepherd also reflected on her career milestones, including receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and her time on “The Jamie Foxx Show” and “The View.”

Shepherd’s “Make It Make Sense” tour is Saturday night at Lisner Auditorium, with the show scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

More information about her tour dates and projects can be found at sherrishepherd.com.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.