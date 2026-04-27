Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 3-9 includes Jackie Jackson and Cheryl Burke

Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 3-9: May 3: Singer Frankie Valli is 92. Singer Mary Hopkin is 76.…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 3-9:

May 3: Singer Frankie Valli is 92. Singer Mary Hopkin is 76. Singer Christopher Cross is 75. Drummer Cactus Moser (Highway 101) is 69. Country singer Shane Minor is 58. Actor Amy Ryan (“Bridge of Spies,” ″The Office”) is 58. Actor Bobby Cannavale (“Boardwalk Empire,” ″Nurse Jackie”) is 56. Music producer-actor Damon Dash is 55. Bassist John Driskell Hopkins of Zac Brown Band is 55. Actor Marsha Stephanie-Blake (“When They See Us”) is 51. TV personality Willie Geist (“Today”) is 51. Actor Christina Hendricks (“Mad Men”) is 51. Actor Dule Hill (“Psych,” ″The West Wing”) is 51. Country singer Eric Church is 49. Actor Tanya Wright (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 48. Dancer Cheryl Burke (“Dancing With the Stars”) is 42. Singer Michael Kiwanuka is 39. Actor Zoe De Grand Maison (“Orphan Black”) is 31. Rapper Desiigner is 29.

May 4: Jazz bassist Ron Carter is 89. Singer Peggy Santiglia of The Angels is 82. Actor Richard Jenkins (“The Shape of Water”) is 79. Country singer Stella Parton is 77. Actor-turned-minister Hilly Hicks (“Roots”) is 76. Singer Jackie Jackson of The Jacksons is 75. Singer-actor Pia Zadora is 74. Singer Oleta Adams is 73. Country singer Randy Travis is 67. Actor Mary McDonough (“The Waltons”) is 65. Comedian Ana Gasteyer (“Saturday Night Live”) is 59. Actor Will Arnett (“Arrested Development,” ″Blades of Glory”) is 56. Bassist Mike Dirnt of Green Day is 54. Contemporary Christian singer Chris Tomlin is 54. TV personality Kimora Lee Simmons is 51. Sports reporter and TV personality Erin Andrews is 48. Singer Lance Bass (’N Sync) is 47. Actor Ruth Negga (“Loving”) is 45. Rapper Jidenna is 41. Actor Alexander Gould (“Weeds,” “Finding Nemo”) is 32. Country singer RaeLynn is 32. Actor Amara Miller (“The Descendants”) is 26. Actor Brooklynn Prince (“Cocaine Bear,” “The Florida Project”) is 16.

May 5: Actor Michael Murphy is 88. Actor Lance Henriksen (“Millennium,” ″Aliens”) is 86. Comedian-actor Michael Palin (Monty Python) is 83. Actor John Rhys-Davies (“Lord of the Rings,” ″Raiders of the Lost Ark”) is 82. Former MTV News correspondent Kurt Loder is 81. Drummer Bill Ward of Black Sabbath is 78. Actor Melinda Culea (“The A Team,” ″Knots Landing”) is 71. Actor Lisa Eilbacher (“An Officer and a Gentleman,” ″Beverly Hills Cop”) is 69. Actor Richard E. Grant (“Gosford Park”) is 69. Singer Ian McCulloch of Echo and the Bunnymen is 67. Newsman Brian Williams is 67. TV personality Kyan Douglas (“Rachael Ray,” “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) is 56. Actor Tina Yothers (“Family Ties”) is 53. Singer Raheem DeVaughn is 51. Actor Santiago Cabrera (“Heroes”) is 48. Actor Vincent Kartheiser (“Mad Men”) is 47. Singer Craig David is 45. Actor Danielle Fishel (“Boy Meets World”) is 45. Actor Henry Cavill (“Man of Steel,” ″The Tudors”) is 43. Bassist Josh Smith of Halestorm is 43. Singer Adele is 38. Singer Chris Brown is 37.

May 6: Singer Jimmie Dale Gilmore is 81. Singer Bob Seger is 81. Actor Alan Dale (“Lost,” ″Ugly Betty”) is 79. Actor Richard Cox (“Alpha House,” ″American Tragedy”) is 78. Host Tom Bergeron (“Dancing with the Stars,” new “Hollywood Squares”) is 71. Actor Roma Downey (“Touched by an Angel”) is 66. Singer John Flansburgh of They Might Be Giants is 66. Actor Julianne Phillips is 66. Actor George Clooney is 65. Child actor turned rodeo star Clay O’Brien (“The Apple Dumpling Gang”) is 65. Singer-bassist Tony Scalzo of Fastball is 62. Actor Leslie Hope (“24”) is 61. Actor Geneva Carr (“Bull”) is 60. Guitarist Mark Bryan of Hootie and the Blowfish is 59. Guitarist Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters is 55. Actor Stacey Oristano (“Bunheads,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 47. Actor Adrianne Palicki (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 43. Actor Gabourey Sidibe (“Precious”) is 43. Comedian Sasheer Zamata (“Saturday Night Live”) is 40. Rapper Meek Mill is 39. Actor Naomi Scott (2019’s “Aladdin”) is 33. Actor Noah Galvin (“The Good Doctor”) is 32.

May 7: Singer Thelma Houston is 83. Actor Robin Strasser (“One Life to Live,” “Passions”) is 81. Singer-songwriter Bill Danoff (Starland Vocal Band) is 80. Drummer Bill Kreutzmann of the Grateful Dead is 80. Drummer Prairie Prince (The Tubes) is 76. Director Amy Heckerling (“Clueless,” “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”) is 74. Actor Michael E. Knight (“All My Children”) is 67. Actor Traci Lords is 58. Actor Morocco Omari (“Empire”) is 56. Singer Eagle-Eye Cherry is 55. Actor Breckin Meyer (“Herbie: Fully Loaded,” “Road Trip”) is 52. Drummer Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys is 40. Comedian Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”) is 39. Actor Alexander Ludwig (“Vikings,” “The Hunger Games”) is 34. Actor Dylan Gelula (“Jennifer Falls,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 32.

May 8: Singer Toni Tennille is 86. Country singer Jack Blanchard is 84. Jazz pianist Keith Jarrett is 81. Drummer Chris Frantz of Talking Heads and of Tom Tom Club is 75. Singer Philip Bailey (solo and with Earth, Wind and Fire) is 75. Country musician Billy Burnette is 73. Drummer Alex Van Halen of Van Halen is 73. Actor David Keith is 72. Actor Raoul Max Trujillo (“Mayans M.C.”) is 71. “The NFL Today” commentator and former NFL coach Bill Cowher is 69. Actor Melissa Gilbert is 62. Drummer Dave Rowntree of Blur is 62. Drummer Del Gray of Little Texas is 58. Singer Darren Hayes (Savage Garden) is 54. Singer Enrique Iglesias is 51. Singer Joe Bonamassa is 49. Actor Matt Davis (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 48. Actor Domhnall Gleeson (“Peter Rabbit,” ″Unbroken”) is 43. Drummer Patrick Meese of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 43. Actor Julia Whelan (“Once and Again”) is 42.

May 9: Producer-director James L. Brooks is 89. Singer Tommy Roe is 84. Singer-guitarist Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield, Poco) is 82. Actor Candice Bergen is 80. Singer Clint Holmes is 80. Actor Anthony Higgins (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”) is 79. Musician Billy Joel is 77. Bassist Tom Petersson of Cheap Trick is 76. Actor Alley Mills (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Wonder Years”) is 75. Actor Amy Hill (“Magnum P.I.”) is 73. Actor Wendy Crewson (“Revenge”) is 70. Actor John Corbett (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” ″Northern Exposure”) is 65. Singer David Gahan of Depeche Mode is 64. Actor Sonja Sohn (“Body of Proof,” ″The Wire”) is 62. Rapper Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan is 56. Guitarist Mike Myerson of Heartland is 55. Actor Chris Diamantopoulos (“Episodes,” ″24″) is 51. Singer Tamia is 51. Trombonist Dan Regan of Reel Big Fish is 49. Singer Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan is 47. Actor Rosario Dawson is 47. Musician Andrew W.K. is 47. Actor Rachel Boston (“Witches of East End,” ″In Plain Sight,” ″American Dreams”) is 44. TV personality Audrina Patridge (“The Hills”) is 41. Actor Grace Gummer (“American Horror Story,” ″The Newsroom”) is 40.

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