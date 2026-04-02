BJ Novak to host PEN America gala on May 14 at the American Museum of Natural History

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor, filmmaker and author B.J. Novak will host next month’s PEN America gala at the American…

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor, filmmaker and author B.J. Novak will host next month’s PEN America gala at the American Museum of Natural History.

Hundreds in the publishing community and beyond are expected to gather May 14 for the free expression organization’s signature fundraising event. Novak is known for his role as Ryan Howard on “The Office” and for such bestsellers as “One More Thing: Stories and Other Stories” and “The Book with No Pictures.”

“His exceptional and wide-ranging artistry on screen, on the page, and in writing rooms makes him ideal to celebrate the written word and free expression at a moment when governments want to censor and deny both at alarming levels,” PEN America co-CEO Clarisse Rosaz Shariyf said in a statement released Thursday.

Honorees will include author-bookseller Ann Patchett and film producer Jason Blum.

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