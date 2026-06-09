US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending June 5: Nonfiction 1. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House…

Audible best-sellers for the week ending June 5:

Nonfiction

1. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios

3. View from the East Wing by Jill Biden, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

5. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

7. Revolution by Eric Metaxas, narrated by the author (Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.)

8. Famesick by Lena Dunham, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. Dr. Death, hosted by Laura Beil (Audible)

10. The Fix by Barbara McQuade, narrated by the author (Tantor Media)

Fiction

1. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

2. The Divorce by Freida McFadden, narrated by January LaVoy, Edoardo Ballerini and Marin Ireland (Dreamscape Media)

3. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Random House Audio)

4. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

5. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett, narrated by Jenna Lamia and January LaVoy (Spiegel & Grau by Spotify Audiobooks)

6. The Deal by Elle Kennedy, performed by Christian Fox and Lorelei Avalon (Audible Studios)

7. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

8. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

9. A Parade of Horribles by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

10. Whistler by Ann Patchett, narrated by the author (Harper)

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.