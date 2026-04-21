Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US)
1. Two Sons and Me – PodcastOne
2. American Power – Chad Scott, Nat Towsen, Mr. Global
3. The Lovable Reunion – iHeartPodcasts and The Volume
4. NPR’s Newsmakers – NPR
5. IN IT with Jordan Harper and Ashley Buckler – Barefaced / tentwentytwo
6. Big Bro with Kid Cudi – Wave
7. Sources Tell Jeff Passan – ESPN
8. 48 Hours: Case by Case – 48 Hours+
9. The Parent Chat with Dylan Dreyer – TODAY
10. American Idol Official Podcast, Fremantle
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