Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US) 1. Two Sons and Me – PodcastOne 2. American Power – Chad Scott, Nat Towsen, Mr.…

Top New Shows (US)

1. Two Sons and Me – PodcastOne

2. American Power – Chad Scott, Nat Towsen, Mr. Global

3. The Lovable Reunion – iHeartPodcasts and The Volume

4. NPR’s Newsmakers – NPR

5. IN IT with Jordan Harper and Ashley Buckler – Barefaced / tentwentytwo

6. Big Bro with Kid Cudi – Wave

7. Sources Tell Jeff Passan – ESPN

8. 48 Hours: Case by Case – 48 Hours+

9. The Parent Chat with Dylan Dreyer – TODAY

10. American Idol Official Podcast, Fremantle

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