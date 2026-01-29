US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Twelve Months” by Jim Butcher (Ace) 2. “Half His Age” by Jennette McCurdy (Ballantine) 3. “The Correspondent”…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Twelve Months” by Jim Butcher (Ace)

2. “Half His Age” by Jennette McCurdy (Ballantine)

3. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown)

4. “My Husband’s Wife” by Alice Feeney (Pine & Cedar)

5. “The Things We Leave Unfinished (signed)” by Rebecca Yarros (Amara)

6. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. “The First Time I Saw Him” by Laura Dave (Scribner)

8. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey)

9. “The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

10. “Anatomy of an Alibi” by Ashley Elston (Viking/Dorman)

11. “The Intruder” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

12. “The Elsewhere Express” by Samantha Sotto Yambao (Del Rey)

13. “The Devil’s Daughter” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

14. “Always Remember” by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life)

15. “Brimstone (deluxe ed.)” by Callie Hart (Forever)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Invisible Coup” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

2. “Stop, in the Name of God” by Charlie Kirk (Winning Team)

3. “Of Course It’s Good!” by Jessica Secrest (Page Street)

4. “The Official We Do Not Care Club Handbook” by Melani Sanders (Harvest)

5. “Your Roots Don’t Define You” by Chris Appleton (Hanover Square)

6. “The Next Renaissance” by Zack Kass (Wiley)

7. “Enough” by Jastreboff/Winfrey (Avid Reader)

8. “The Healing Power of Resilience” by Tara Narula (Simon Element)

9. “1929” by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking)

10. “Football” by Chuck Klosterman (Penguin Press)

11. “Nobody’s Girl” by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf)

12. “Eat Yourself Healthy” by Jamie Oliver (Flatiron)

13. “The Simple Path to Wealth” by JL Collins (Authors Equity)

14. “How to Test Negative for Stupid” by John Kennedy (Broadside)

15. “Big Trust” by Shadé Zahrai (HarperOne)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Woman Down” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

2. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

3. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

4. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

5. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

6. “Catch Her If You Can” by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

7. “The Surrogate Mother” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

8. “People We Meet on Vacation (media tie-in)” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

9. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

10. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

11. “The Atomic Habits Workbook” by James Clear (Avery)

12. “Gachiakuta, Vol. 9″ by Urana/Andou (Kodansha)

13. “The List of Suspicious Things” by Jennie Godfrey (Sourcebooks Landmark)

14. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

15. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

