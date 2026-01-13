US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending January 9: Nonfiction 1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the…

Audible best-sellers for the week ending January 9:

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Cosmos by Carl Sagan, narrated by LeVar Burton, Seth MacFarlane, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Ann Druyan (Brilliance Audio)

4. Your Debt Plan by Rachel Rodgers, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

5. The Holy Bible: King James Version by King James Bible, performed by Scott Brick, Prentice Onayemi, Ellen Archer, LJ Ganser, Jennifer Van Dyck and Suzanne Toren (Audible Studios)

6. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

7. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

8. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

9. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, narrated by Thérèse Plummer and Gabra Zackman (Random House Audio)

10. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

Fiction

1. The Primal Hunter 13 by Zogarth, narrated by Travis Baldree (Aethon Audio)

2. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman (Bookouture)

3. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Gomez, Cush Jumbo, Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, Arabella Stanton, Mark Addy, Indira Varma, Sacha Dhawan, Nina Wadia, Joel Fry, Adeel Akhtar, Tracy Ann Oberman and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

4. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans, narrated by Maggi-Meg Reed, Jane Oppenheimer, Carly Robins, Jeff Ebner, David Pittu, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Mark Bramhall, Petrea Burchard, Robert Petkoff, Kimberly Farr, Cerris Morgan-Moyer, Peter Ganim, Jade Wheeler and Various (Random House Audio)

5. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, Kit Harington, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Gomez, Daniel Mays, Mark Addy, Simon Pegg, Cush Jumbo, Alex Hassell, Gemma Whelan, Indira Varma, Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, Arabella Stanton and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

6. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

7. Bluebird Gold by Devney Perry, narrated by Samantha Brentmoor and Connor Crais (Brilliance Audio)

8. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

9. No One Knew by Kendra Elliot, narrated by Stephanie Németh-Parker (Brilliance Audio)

10. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

