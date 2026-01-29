Cher, Tina Knowles and the late Rob Reiner are among Audie Awards finalists

NEW YORK (AP) — Cher, Tina Knowles and the late Rob Reiner are among the finalists for the 31st annual…

NEW YORK (AP) — Cher, Tina Knowles and the late Rob Reiner are among the finalists for the 31st annual Audie Awards, which honor the audio editions of fiction and nonfiction books.

Cher’s narration of “Cher: Part One” brought her a nomination for best biography/autobiography, the Audio Publishers Association announced Thursday. The other finalists are Knowles for “Matriarch,” which she narrated along with daughters Beyoncé and Solange among others; the late Virginia Giuffre’s memoir about her harrowing years with Jeffrey Epstein, “Nobody’s Girl,” narrated by Thérèse Plummer and Gabra Zackman; a recording of the late Maya Angelou’s “The Heart of a Woman,” narrated by Uzo Aduba; and Scott Payne’s “Code Name: Pale Horse,” narrated by Payne and collaborator Michelle Shephard.

Suzanne Collins’ latest “Hunger Games” novel, “Sunrise on the Reaping,” is a nominee for audiobook of the year, along with a new audio edition of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice”; crime novelist S.A. Cosby’s “King of Ashes”; Garrett M. Graff’s “The Devil Reached Toward the Sky”; Devney Perry’s “Shield of Sparrows”; and Charlotte McConaghy’s “Wild Dark Shore.”

Narrators for the best book finalists include Oscar- nominated actors Glenn Close, Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Jessie Buckley on “Pride and Prejudice.”

Reiner is a best nonfiction nominee for “A Fine Line Between Stupid and Clever,” an account of the making of “This Is Spinal Tap” and “Spinal Tap II” that also includes cast members Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer. Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead in their home in December. Son Nick Reiner is facing charges of first-degree murder.

Reese Witherspoon is a nominee in mystery for the thriller she co-wrote with Harlan Coben, “Gone Before Goodbye,” which also features the narration of Chris Pine. Finalists for short stories/collections include Julianne Moore’s narration of “Notes to John,” a private journal of the late Joan Didion.

Winners in 27 categories will be announced March 2.

