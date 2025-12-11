US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday) 2. “The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown (Doubleday) 3. “The…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

3. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown)

4. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey)

5. “Brimstone (deluxe ed.)” by Callie Hart (Forever)

6. “Return of the Spider” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

7. “Always Remember” by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life)

8. “Mona’s Eyes” by Thomas Schlesser (Europa Editions)

9. “The Dark Is Descending” by Chloe C. Peñaranda (Bramble)

10. “Nash Falls” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

11. “Fallen Gods” by Rachel Van Dyken (Red Tower)

12. “Exit Strategy” by Child/Child (Bantam)

13. “The Intruder” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

14. “Nocticadia” by Keri Lake (Bloom)

15. “Gone Before Goodbye” by Witherspoon/Coben (Grand Central)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “The Miracles Among Us” by Marc Siegel (Harper Influence)

3. “How to Test Negative for Stupid” by John Kennedy (Broadside)

4. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The Essential Recipes” by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

5. “1929″ by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking)

6. “Guinness World Records 2026″ – (Guinness World Records)

7. “Puzzle Mania!” by Joel Fagliano (Authors Equity)

8. “The Look” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

9. “Heart Life Music” by Kenny Chesney (Morrow)

10. “Nobody’s Girl” by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf)

11. “The Way of the Wildflower” by Ruth Chou Simons (Thomas Nelson)

12. “The American Revolution” by Ward/Burns (Knopf)

13. “The Gales of November” by John U. Bacon (Liveright)

14. “Good Things” by Samin Nosrat (Random House)

15. “Poems & Prayers” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Until He Comes” by Tsarfati/Stagner (Harvest Prophecy)

2. “Sweet Venom” by Rina Kent (Bloom)

3. “The 2026 Old Farmer’s Almanac” – (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

4. “Murder at Holly House” by Denzil Meyrick (Poisoned Pen)

5. “Merry Christmas, You Filthy Animal” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

6. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

7. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

8. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

9. “Merry Murdle” by G.T. Karber (Griffin)

10. “Good Spirits” by B.K. Borison (Avon)

11. “Spy X Family, Vol. 15″ by Tatsuya Endo (Viz)

12. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

13. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

14. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

15. “Duke” by Jessica Peterson (Bloom)

_____

