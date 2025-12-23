US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press) 2. The Long Game by Rachel…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

2. The Long Game by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

3. Game Changer by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

4. The Widow by John Grisham (JG Publishing)

5. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown)

6. Avenging Angels: Bad Medicine by Kristen Ashley (Kristen Ashley)

7. Comfort & Joy by Kristin Hannah (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

9. Nash Falls by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Code Blue by Fern Michaels (Zebra Books)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

2. Pretty Girls by Karin Slaughter (HarperCollins Publishers )

3. The Intruder by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

4. Good Spirits by B.K. Borison (HarperCollins Publishers )

5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. Heated Rivalry (Game Changers) by Rachel Reid (Recorded Books, Inc.)

7. The Housemaid’s Secret by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

8. 1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History–and How It Shattered a Nation (Unabridged) by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. The Correspondent: A Novel (Unabridged) by Virginia Evans (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

