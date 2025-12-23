Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US) 1. The Brothers Ortiz, iHeart True Crime 2. Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul,…

1. The Brothers Ortiz, iHeart True Crime

2. Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul, The Ringer

3. The Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg Show, Ebro, Laura, Rosenberg

4. Rob Reiner Death Rumors Explained, Inception Point Ai

5. Real Ass Podcast, Luis J. Gomez

6. It’s Open with Ilana Glazer, It’s Open Podcast

7. Rob Reiner Murder, Inception Point Ai

8. ProPublica Narrated, ProPublica

9. Living Unoffended Podcast, Brant Hansen

10. Percy Jackson and The Olympians Official Podcast, Disney Branded Television, 20th Century

