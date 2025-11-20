US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Strength of the Few” by James Islington (Saga) 2. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday) 3.…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Strength of the Few” by James Islington (Saga)

2. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “Exit Strategy” by Child/Child (Bantam)

4. “Nash Falls” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

5. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey)

6. “The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

7. “Remain” by Sparks/Shyamalan (Random House)

8. “Always Remember” by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life)

9. “Gone Before Goodbye” by Witherspoon/Coben (Grand Central)

10. “The King’s Ransom” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

11. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown)

12. “The Intruder” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

13. “Quicksilver (deluxe ed.)” by Callie Hart (Forever)

14. “Twice” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

15. “Ingram” by Louis C.K. (BenBella)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “The Look” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

3. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The Essential Recipes” by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

4. “How to Test Negative for Stupid” by John Kennedy (Broadside)

5. “Nobody’s Girl” by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf)

6. “Something from Nothing” by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter)

7. “1929″ by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking)

8. “The American Revolution” by Ward/Burns (Knopf)

9. “Notes on Being a Man” by Scott Galloway (Simon & Schuster)

10. “The Promise of Heaven” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

11. “Today Loves Food” by Emi Boscamp et al. (Abrams)

12. “The Gales of November” by John U. Bacon (Liveright)

13. “Rise and Renew” by Candace Cameron Bure (Zondervan)

14. “Guinness World Records 2026″ – (Guinness World Records)

15. “To Rescue the American Spirit” by Bret Baier (Mariner)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Murder at Holly House” by Denzil Meyrick (Poisoned Pen)

2. “Between Two Kings” by Lindsay Straube (Bloom)

3. “The 2026 Old Farmer’s Almanac” – (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

4. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

5. “Your Knife, My Heart” by K.M. Moronova (Bloom)

6. “Merry Christmas, You Filthy Animal” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

7. “Good Spirits” by B.K. Borison (Avon)

8. “Leather & Lark” by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

9. “Mate” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

10. “The Gingerbread Bakery” by Laurie Gilmore (HarperCollins)

11. “Bad Bishop” by L.J. Shen (Bloom)

12. “He Knows When You’re Awake” by Alta Hensley (Avon A)

13. “One Piece, Vol. 110″ by Eiichiro Oda (Viz)

14. “The Surrogate Mother” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

15. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

