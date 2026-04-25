Howard University women’s golf wins first-ever NEC title

As senior Marley Franklin approached the 16th hole in the Northeast Conference Championship, Howard University golf Director Sam Puryear knew she would sink her next shot.

As senior Marley Franklin approached the 16th hole in the Northeast Conference Championship, Howard University golf Director Sam Puryear knew she would sink her next shot.

As the Bison golfer approached the shot, Puryear read Franklin the putt, and Franklin responded, “I believe you.”

“That was the first time I took a breath and said, ‘wow, I think we might get it,’” Puryear told WTOP. “She made about a 40-foot birdie putt uphill. I was like, ‘yo, this might be it.’”

Franklin’s performance proved crucial, as it helped lead the Howard women’s golf team to win its first-ever conference championship at the 2026 Northeast Conference Championships at the Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City, Maryland. With the result, Howard became the first historically Black university to win a non-HBCU conference title.

“This is not an HBCU accomplishment,” Puryear said. “This is a golf accomplishment.”

The Bison finished ahead of Fairleigh Dickinson by two shots after a dominant third round shooting +17 in the final round as a team to secure the title. Franklin earned her first collegiate win with a three-round score of 220 (+7), seven shots ahead of her nearest rival.

Franklin told WTOP she didn’t know Howard had won the conference championship until her father told her on a phone call after completing her round.

“I knew it was close, but the feeling coming down seven and 18, I was just filled with butterflies and anxiety, because I was like, ‘I think this is it. I think we got it this time,’” she said.

Franklin credits part of Howard’s success to the team bond, which strengthened after a winter trip to play in Phoenix, Arizona. While golf is an individual sport, the senior said golfers support one another through the highs and lows of the season.

Puryear, who admitted to wanting his golfers to rival each other, said their camaraderie made the difference in their victories.

“I feel like teamwork is something that wins championships,” Franklin said. “You can’t really do it by yourself.”

Alongside Franklin’s performance, freshman Mia Melendez fired a 1-under 70 in the third round of the NEC to finish third overall.

Puryear called her final round “one of the greatest rounds of golf I’ve seen as a coach,” adding that he is excited to see where the program goes with her and Howard’s new freshman class for next season.

“What just transpired at the NEC with the women’s tournament is one of the greatest wins of my entire career,” Puryear told his players after the tournament. “And I’m super, super, super proud of that.”

Howard’s golf program started six years ago and has been growing ever since. It gained some fame following its appearance on ESPN’s “Why Not Us” series.

The Bison received financial support from NBA star Stephen Curry, whom Puryear credits for making the university’s golf teams possible.

“When you’re supported and backed by a champion, arguably the best shooter of all time, arguably the shooting GOAT, I think the ladies feel like, ‘hey, you know what? We’re a part of something bigger,’” Puryear said, who added that Curry did a FaceTime with the players after the conference championship.

The NEC was the Bison’s third tournament win of the year.

As her teammates wait for details on their postseason schedule, Franklin said it feels amazing to be part of history. However, winning the NEC means more than winning a trophy.

“We can go to a school, HBCU, any school, and show that we belong there,” she said. “I think that the most important part of being a part of this team is showing that we belong.”

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