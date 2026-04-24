Beyoncé, Bezos, baubles and bustiers: What to know about the 2026 Met Gala

NEW YORK (AP) — Fashionistas knew this already: “Fashion is Art.” But how will Met Gala guests interpret that dress…

NEW YORK (AP) — Fashionistas knew this already: “Fashion is Art.” But how will Met Gala guests interpret that dress code at this year’s extravaganza?

Last year’s theme, “Tailored For You,” led to a lot of great suits; this year’s promises to produce some truly flamboyant attire as guests mount the famous carpeted steps on May 4. As always, the dress code is inspired by the spring exhibit at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. “Costume Art” will pair some 200 art objects with 200 garments to highlight the connection between fashion and art through the centuries.

Here are some key things to know as fashion’s biggest night approaches:

When is the Met Gala?

As always, the first Monday in May.

What exactly is the Met Gala?

It’s a fundraiser for the Costume Institute, the only self-funding department at the Met — and it’s a huge one. Last year the evening brought in a record sum of more than $31 million.

Who’s hosting?

None other than Beyoncé, a familiar gala guest, is a co-chair, joined by Nicole Kidman,tennis champ Venus Williams and the one who runs it all, Vogue’s Anna Wintour. There’s also a “host committee” chaired by designer Anthony Vaccarello and filmmaker Zoë Kravitz, and featuring names from Sabrina Carpenter and Teyana Taylor to Lena Dunham and Misty Copeland.

But the names generating the most discussion are ….

“The exhibition and benefit are made possible by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos,” said a Met press release in February. We tried, but the museum won’t say how much the Amazon founder and his wife, as lead sponsors and honorary chairs, are contributing. Protest against their participation has come from an activist group called Everyone Hates Elon, which posted an Instagram video of members hacking subway display cases to post anti-billionaire messages.

Who WON’T be there?

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who took office on an affordability platform, told the local news outlet Hell Gate he will not attend. Among past New York mayors who’ve attended is Eric Adams, who wore a tuxedo with the words “End Gun Violence” on the back in 2022.

Anything new this year?

Yes, new digs. “Costume Art” will inaugurate the Conde M. Nast Galleries, created from what was formerly the museum’s retail store and occupying nearly 12,000 square feet (1,115 square meters) off the museum’s Great Hall.

Aside from giving fashion a grander display space, this means gala guests now can stroll easily between the show and the dinner at the Temple of Dendur. In a more lasting way, it will prevent snaking lines elsewhere in the museum once the show opens to the public May 10.

Even the mannequins are new

Despite the prominence of classic body shapes through art history, curator Andrew Bolton has made sure there’s an element of body positivity in his exhibit, with sections on body types long ignored in art: the corpulent body, for example, and the disabled body. And he’s added 25 new mannequins that reflect these body types. Nine real-life people — including disability activist Sinéad Burke and musician Yseult — allowed their bodies to be digitally scanned for the mannequins, which will also bear mirror-like polished steel surfaces so viewers can see themselves.

How long has this been going on?

The Met Gala started in 1948 as a Manhattan society midnight supper — held at various places like the Waldorf Astoria and the Rainbow Room. It took many years before it turned into a global event and one of the starriest nights of the year.

Can anyone buy a ticket to the Met Gala?

No. You must be rich, famous or powerful enough to be invited.

If I had one, how much would it cost?

Individual tickets are $100,000, and a table of 10 starts at $350,000. There will be approximately 400 guests in all.

How do guests spend the evening?

After the carpet, guests enter the museum, check in (and get stickers placed over their phone cameras!) and walk past an enormous flower arrangement in the museum’s lobby. Often there is an orchestra playing.

After hitting the receiving line, everyone heads either to cocktails, or to the exhibit. Then to dinner. By the main course, most tardy guests have managed to arrive, but not all. Some even wait ’til dessert.

Then again, occasionally, you’ll see a guest or two leave before dinner even starts. They must have a REALLY great after-party to attend.

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For more coverage of the 2026 Met Gala, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/met-gala

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