US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. The Widow by John Grisham (JG Publishing)

2. The Proving Ground by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Remain by M. Night Shyamalan & Nicholas Sparks (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. The Black Wolf by Louise Penny (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

6. Bottom of the Pyramid by Nia Sioux (Harper Horizon)

7. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

8. Notes on Being a Man by Scott Galloway (Simon & Schuster)

9. Gone Before Goodbye by Harlan Coben & Reese Witherspoon (Grand Central Publishing)

10. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Penguin Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Bottom of the Pyramid by Nia Sioux (HarperCollins Publishers )

2. The Widow: A Novel (Unabridged) by John Grisham (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. Notes on Being a Man (Unabridged) by Scott Galloway (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

4. Quicksilver by Callie Hart (Podium Publishing SubCo LLC)

5. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

6. 1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History–and How It Shattered a Nation (Unabridged) by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. Gone Before Goodbye by Harlan Coben & Reese Witherspoon (Hachette Audio )

8. Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice (Unabridged) by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. The Intruder by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

10. Nightshade by Michael Connelly (Hachette Audio )

