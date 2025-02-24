Do you have a WorldPride idea? Grants are open to anyone

WorldPride 2025 will potentially draw as many as 3 million people to D.C. from all over the world. Dozens of events are already planned, but organizers want more.

The District hosts WorldPride 2025, May 17 through June 8, and it will potentially draw as many as 3 million people to D.C. from all over the world. Dozens of events are already planned, but organizers want more.

Capital Pride Alliance received $3.6 million in funding to support the three-week event, and has earmarked $500,000 of that for grants.

The grant program is now open and is seeking proposals from businesses, community-based organizations and LGBTQ groups for what it calls bold, innovative and diverse programs, initiatives and events to elevate the WorldPride experience.

Grants are being offered from $5,000 to $50,000.

“The point of the grants is to empower local organizations and individuals to really create some impactful events and initiatives that celebrate the LGBTQ community,” said June Crenshaw, co-chair of the committee organizing WorldPride DC 2025.

There really aren’t many restrictions on who can apply for the grants — the applicants can be individuals, D.C.-area businesses, LGBTQ organizations or nonprofits.

“We are hoping everybody applies, businesses and nonprofits and artists. The only restriction is that their event needs to be in the DMV area,” Crenshaw said.

On Feb. 25, at 3 p.m., Capital Pride Alliance will host a live, virtual meeting for pre-applicants interested in the grants.

“So that folks who have questions or are needing support in applying can call in and get their questions answered,” Crenshaw said.

In addition to the grants, organizers are still encouraging sponsors and volunteers to get involved. WorldPride community workshops and trainings will be held March 19 and April 23 at 899 North Capitol St. in Northeast.

This will be the 50th anniversary of pride celebrations in D.C. Events, including cultural programs, music and film, are scheduled from the National Mall to Embassy Row.

