DC’s WorldPride Music Festival lineup announced

Music fans, rejoice — the WorldPride Festival is coming to D.C. for the first time this summer. Its lineup was released Wednesday.

Marking the the 50th anniversary of Capital Pride, Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan will headline the celebrations at the (slowly being demolished) RFK festival grounds from June 6 to June 7.

Other featured artists include Grimes, Paris Hilton, Rita Ora, RuPaul, Sofi Tukker, Marina, Tinashe and Patrick Mason.

According to the event website, there will be three stages showcasing more then two dozen artists.

Music isn’t the only thing you’ll get a chance to witness: the event website states there will be more than 60 performances.

Those interested in attending, who must be 18 or older, can join the ticket waitlist online. Beware: presale tickets are already sold out.

“Whether you like House, Pop, Drag, Circuit or Techno, we will have a stage for you! Presented by Jake Resnicow’s Dreamland — the same team that brought you the historic WorldPride Event at the Javits Center in New York City in 2019 — with Production by Insomniac Events and Club Glow,” the website states.

WorldPride’s website has more information online.

