US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Witchcraft for Wayward Girls” by Grady Hendrix (Berkley)

2. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

3. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

4. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

5. “Beautiful Ugly” by Alice Feeney (Flatiron)

6. “The Big Empty” by Robert Crais (Putnam)

7. “Never Say Never” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

8. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

9. “Holmes Is Missing” by Patterson/Sitts (Little, Brown)

10. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

11. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)

12. “Presumed Guilty” by Scott Turow (Grand Central)

13. “Intermezzo” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

14. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

15. “Four Ruined Realms (deluxe ed.)” by Mai Corland (Red Tower)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “You Deserve to Be Rich” by Bilal/Millings (Crown Currency)

3. “The House of My Mother” by Shari Franke (Gallery)

4. “It Begins with You” by Jillian Turecki (HarperOne)

5. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

6. “Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old” by Brooke Shields (Flatiron)

7. “The JFK Conspiracy” by Meltzer/Mensch (Flatiron)

8. “All the President’s Money” by James Comer (Broadside)

9. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

10. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

11. “Hope” by Pope Francis (Random House)

12. “There’s Treasure Inside” by Jon Collins-Black (Treasure)

13. “The Serviceberry” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

14. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

15. “Practicing the Way” by John Mark Comer (Waterbrook)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

3. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

4. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

5. “Spy X Family, Vol. 13″ by Tatsuya Endo (Viz)

6. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

8. “She’s Not Sorry” by Mary Kubica (Park Row)

9. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

10. “The Texas Murders” by Patterson/Bourelle (Little, Brown)

11. “Martyr!” by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage)

12. “Experiencing the Heart of Jesus” by Max Lucado (HarperChristian Resources)

13. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

14. “Beg, Borrow, or Steal” by Sarah Adams (Dell)

15. “The Inmate” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

_____

